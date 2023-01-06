Sam Smith Announces Dates for ‘Gloria” North American Tour – His First Since 2018

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Sam Smith has announced dates for a 2023 North American tour in support of Gloria’s upcoming album release – slated for release on January 27, 2023.

This will be the crooner’s first North American trek since 2018 and is scheduled to kick off at Miami’s FTX Arena on July 27 and end at Mexico City’s Palacio de Los Desportes on September 14.

Singer Jessie Reyez, who has a guest appearance on the new album, will open all dates except one. She also collaborated with Eminem on the “Good Guy” track and has been in the booth with Rico Nasty, Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.

A 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans begins January 11, with general on-sale starting January 13.

Check out the dates for Smith’s tour below:

July 25 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

July 26 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 28 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

July 29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 1 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 2 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 4 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 5 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 8 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 12 — Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre

August 15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 16 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 18 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

August 19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 23 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 25 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 27 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 28 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 31 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Sept. 3 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Sept. 5 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 7 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 8 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 12 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

Sept. 14 — Cuidad de Mexico, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes