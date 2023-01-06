Sam Smith Announces Dates for ‘Gloria” North American Tour – His First Since 2018

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Sam Smith has announced dates for a 2023 North American tour in support of Gloria’s upcoming album release – slated for release on January 27, 2023.
This will be the crooner’s first North American trek since 2018 and is scheduled to kick off at Miami’s FTX Arena on July 27 and end at Mexico City’s Palacio de Los Desportes on September 14.
Singer Jessie Reyez, who has a guest appearance on the new album, will open all dates except one. She also collaborated with Eminem on the “Good Guy” track and has been in the booth with Rico Nasty, Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.
A 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans begins January 11, with general on-sale starting January 13.
Check out the dates for Smith’s tour below:
July 25 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
July 26 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 28 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
July 29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 1 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 2 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 4 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
August 5 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 8 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 12 — Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre
August 15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 16 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 18 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
August 19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 23 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
August 25 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
August 27 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
August 28 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
August 31 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Sept. 3 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Sept. 5 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 7 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Sept. 8 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 12 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
Sept. 14 — Cuidad de Mexico, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes