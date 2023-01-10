Steve Aoki Announces HiROQUEST: Genesis Tour For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Two-time Grammy-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki has announced winter US dates for the HiROQUEST: Genesis tour.

This will be Aoki’s first full tour since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the live music industry. DJ and producer Regard will support him on all dates and feature Timmy Trumpet as a special guest. The 12-city trek kicks off in February in Montreal and sees Aoki headline venues across North America in cities including San Francisco, Washington, DC, Chicago, and others. The tour ends in NYC on March 16.

The new music and tour announcement arrive on the heels of HiROQUEST: Genesis, Aoki’s expansive world-building album, which included an array of collaborations from Kane Brown to Taking Back Sunday and Georgia Ku, MOD SUN, Bryce Vine, Santa Fe Klan, Lil Xan, Goody Grace, and more. During a limited CD pre-sale for HiROQUEST: Genesis, over 27K+ CDs were sold.

HiROQUEST: GENESIS TOUR DATES:

Wed, Feb 22 / Montreal / New City Gas

Thu, Feb 23 / Toronto / Rebel

Fri, Feb 24 / Chicago / Aragon

Sat, Feb 25 / Las Vegas / Hakkasan

Wed, Mar 1 / Washington DC / Echostage

Thu, Mar 2 / Austin / Stubb’s

Fri, Mar 3 / Dallas / Factory at Deep Ellum

Fri, Mar 3 / Las Vegas / Omnia

Thu, Mar 9 / Denver / Mission Ballroom

Fri, Mar 10 / Los Angeles / Shrine Expo

Sat, Mar 11 / San Francisco / Bill Graham

Sat, Mar 11 / Las Vegas / Omnia

Wed, Mar 15 / Boston / Big Night Live

Thu, Mar 16 / New York / The Great Hall

Sat, Mar 18 / Las Vegas / Omnia