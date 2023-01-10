50 Cent and Eminem Announce ‘8 Mile’ Television Series

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rapper and TV producer 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) has announced his next project will be with longtime friend and collaborator Eminem (Marshall Mathers).

Jackson appeared on the January 6th podcast episode of Big Boy TV, stating that he is taking Eminem’s movie 8 Mile and adapting it into a TV series. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” Jackson said, adding that the Detroit rapper is involved and the project is underway: “We’re in motion.”

“It’s gonna be big,” he added. “I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred; I’m battin’ a hundred.”

Jackson is a TV show veteran with many shows currently on-air, including the Starz hit series Power and its many spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.

In the interview, Jackson explained that the 8 Mile show should be there for Eminem’s “legacy” and that his goals include rebooting the Will Smith comedy, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and doing “Snoop’s story, too.” He further explained that due to some intermittent issues with Starz, the Snoop show, Murder Was the Case was put on the back burner for a time, but he’s still ready to bring it to the small screen.

Eminem was a guest star on Jackson’s Starz TV series titled BMF about the legendary Black Mafia Family – as you guessed it, White Boy Rick. The show premiered its second season on January 6, 2023. In 2022, Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.