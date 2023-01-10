Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters And Odesza Lead The Lineup For Bonnaroo 2023

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Live Nation’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival shared the details of the lineup for the festival’s 2023 return, featuring headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Odesza.

The festival, which takes place on the Bonnaroo Farm from June 15-18, will feature 10 stages of music and a diverse lineup that includes the likes of Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, Fleet Foxes, and more.

2023 will also see the return of the Bonnaroo Superjam, which is set for Saturday, June 17th, with additional details to be announced in the lead-up to the event.

Camping options for Bonnaroo this year range from primitive car camping to ‘glamping’ in pre-pitched luxury tents. For the well-heeled traveler, Premium “Power RV” slips will be available as well.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is sponsored by Verizon, Toyota, PayPal, Allegiant, Corona Extra and Hulu.

Early Access On Sale beginning Thursday, January 12 at 10 am (CT), exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets; sign-ups are available now.