Music Venue Trust (MVT) Announces Second Round of Grant Recipients For Grassroots Music Venues

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced the second round of recipients for its significant new funding campaign, which provides grant monies for UK grassroots music venues.

The Pipeline Investment Fund was established in 2022 with support from the members of the Music Venues Alliance. It’s been funded mainly by donations from ticket sales of MVT’s recent “Revive Live Programming,” of gigs around the UK, which was an alliance with The National Lottery.

Small-scale grant applications (up to £5,000) were invited from UK-based grassroots music venues to support two areas of work:

Staff and training, workforce diversification, skills development, succession planning, and community ties

Small-scale capital projects (sound, lights, ventilation, access, etc.)

This second round of recipients follows the 11 grassroots music venues tht received £40,000 from the inaugural round of payments in December. The next 14 are listed below.

Second Round of Recipients

Cloak And Dagger – Bristol

Coda – Colchester

Faith In Strangers – Cliftonville

Fiddlers Elbow – London

Fighting Cocks – London

Folklore Rooms – Brighton

Hot Box Live – Chelmsford

Meraki – Liverpool

Patriot Home Of Rock – Crumlin

Suburbia – Southampton

The Lughole – Sheffield

The Tin Music & Arts – Coventry

Westgate Hotel – Newport

Sally Browns – Bradford

The first set of venue recipients were:

Alexander’s Live (Chester)

Venue38 (Ayr)

The Louisiana (Bristol)

The Grayston Unity (Halifax)

Retro (Manchester)

Chats Palace (London)

Backstage At The Green (Kinross)

Dorothy Pax (Sheffield)

Servant Jazz Quarters (London)

Snug (Atherton)

Three Wise Monkeys (Colchester)

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, said: “Distributing almost £70,000 to 14 grassroots music venues is a really positive way to start 2023 and is further proof that our Pipeline Investment Fund can make a real difference to individual venues. It is really important, however, that we don’t get complacent; this initiative has had a real impact but it is only the start of what we need long-term. We still need the wider industry to back us with real financial commitments so that we protect the fabric and integrity of the grassroots venue sector, which continues to face serious challenges on an ever increasing number of fronts.”

MVT is actively seeking further donations, particularly from the wider music industry, to maintain and expand the Pipeline Investment Fund and make it a permanent source of support for grassroots music venues.