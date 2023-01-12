Sam Booth Joins AEG Europe as Director of Sustainability

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Europe has appointed its first Director of Sustainability – Sam Booth. Booth will be developing AEG Europe’s net zero and sustainability strategy.

Booth will oversee AEG Europe’s sustainability efforts and build on the existing initiative(s), including powering events and venues with 100% renewable energy sources, banning single-use plastic, an on-site wormery at The O2 Arena, and accommodating more than 50,000 bees on the roof of the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin. Additionally, The O2 Arena (London) became the first arena to receive the Greener Arena accreditation from A Greener Festival (AGF).

John Langford, COO at AEG Europe and chair of industry-wide sustainability working group LIVE Green said, “We entertain millions of fans across thousands of events annually, and as such, we are acutely aware of our responsibility and take care to lead by example to ensure a sustainable industry and a healthier planet. Given Sam’s exceptional background in this field, we are so excited to have him join the team to focus on and lead the development of these plans.”

Booth has more than a decade of experience working across high-profile event production and sustainability projects with major brands such as Nestlé, Adidas and Pernod Ricard.