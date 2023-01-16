Report: Barclays Center Switches To Ticketmaster

BROOKYLN, NY (CelebrityAccess) — After switching to Seatgeek in 2021, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn appears to be returning to the Ticketmaster fold.

The change, which was reported by the New York Times, was first revealed on Friday when tickets for a May 11th concert by singer and producer Jackson Wang went on sale through Ticketmaster instead of Seatgeek.

As the Times noted, Seatgeek will continue to provide ticketing for numerous events already on the schedule at the Barclays Center, but they will gradually be supplanted by Ticketmaster in the coming months, who will oversee ticket sales for newly listed concerts and sporting events.

Neither Seatgeek, Barclays Center operators BSE Global, or Ticketmaster has officially announced the change and reps for the companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement provided to the New York Times, Seatgeek President Danielle du Toit said: “It’s never easy to part ways with a client,” she said in a statement, “but as we look to the future, SeatGeek is grounded in our strategy and road map that are geared towards solving the challenges that plague the live entertainment experience.”

Seatgeek, which launched in 2009 as a ticket resale platform, has in recent years expanded to include primary ticketing services. The company’s high-profile clients include the Baltimore Ravens, Utah Jazz and the Vivent Arena, and the Dallas Cowboys, among others.