Orfium Acquires Music Reporting Company Soundmouse

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Music tech company Orfium announced the acquisition of the London-based music reporting and audio recognition services company, Soundmouse.

Soundmouse specializes in cue sheet and music reporting, connecting stakeholders, including broadcasters, producers, collection societies, distributors, programmers and music creators to the reporting process. The company partners with major broadcasters, media companies and streaming platforms.

The company, which was founded in 2000 by Kirk Zavieh and Charles Hodgkinson in 2000, operates offices in London, Bulgaria, Seoul, Sri Lanka, Taipei and Tokyo with a team of almost 400 staffers.

According to Orfium, the acquisition will allow them to deliver value to clients by consolidating reporting services under one roof.

“Making music easier to find, use, track and monetize across all channels is one of the core problems we’re helping to solve for the industry. Our software, built on advances in machine learning and AI, empowers rights owners, creators and key stakeholders to realise more value as new platforms for media consumption emerge and scale. There is no other company in this space building and investing in technology like Orfium. Acquiring Soundmouse enables us to scale our product offering and expand deeper into the complex infrastructure of the entertainment industry, streamlining content creation and management for program makers, broadcasters and music rights holders,” said Orfium CEO Rob Wells.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.