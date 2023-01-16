Brixton Academy To Remain Closed Through April

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — O2 Academy Brixton will remain closed for another three months as officials continue an investigation into a deadly crowd surge incident on December 15th during a concert by Afrobeats singer Asake left 2 people dead.

According to the Lambeth Council, the club’s current license suspension applies until April 16, 2023.

Additionally, the concert venue will be required to submit a variation application detailing the ways it addressed police concerns about its operations and ensure no repeat of the conditions that led to the crowd incident.

The extended closure follows a preliminary order suspending Brixton Academy that ordered the club closed for 28 days after London’s Metropolitan Police requested a license review.

The extended closure affects multiple shows at the O2 Academy Brixton, including performances by Circa Waves, Röyksopp, 2ManyDJS, Caroline Polachek, and Keshi, among others.

“It is now up to the O2 Academy Brixton to work with the authorities and come up with workable changes to their license, to deal with these matters, and to make a variation application,” said Councilor Mahamed Hashi, Lambeth’s Cabinet Member for Safer Communitie

“Lambeth Council will continue to support the Met Police’s separate investigation into the tragic events of December 15 and support those in our community who have been traumatized by the shocking scenes at one of our borough’s most famous venues,” Hashi added.