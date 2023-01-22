Ticketmaster Mexico Appoints Ana María Arroyo as New Director

MEXICO (CelebrityAccess) – Ticketmaster Mexico has announced the appointment of Ana María Arroyo as its new director, replacing L0renza Baz.

Arroyo comes from an extensive digital background and will be tasked with accelerating the firm’s technological transformation, as well as getting a handle on illegal ticket resale sites, reports Forbes Mexico.

Ticketmaster Mexico released a statement recognizing Baz for “his achievements and contributions to the evolution of the ticket industry in Mexico. He will always be a benchmark of professionalism to follow.”

Baz’s departure comes a month after Ticketmaster Mexico was involved in a fake-ticket controversy for two concerts at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium for Latin star, Bad Bunny.

Ticketmaster Mexico says more than 4.5 million people had registered for the 120,000 available tickets for the shows held on December 10 and 11. They explained the duplicate ticket fiasco “was due to the result of an unprecedented number of counterfeit tickets,” the company’s system would not keep up with. Due to that, it was chaos at some of the entry points for the concerts with “the unfortunate consequence that some legitimate tickets were denied entry.”

With the appointment of Arroyo, TM Mexico’s focus is to accelerate the tech advances within the company, guarantee optimal operation of its platform, improve fan service, and close the spaces of illegal ticket operations with the collaboration of competent authorities.