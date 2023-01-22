Firefly Music Festival, Barcelona Beach Fest and BUKU Canceled For 2023

DOVER, DE (CelebrityAccess) – The 2023 edition of the highly-anticipated Firefly Music Festival will not happen, with a return planned for 2024.

Firefly has taken place from June 2012 through 2019, when festival organizers were forced to cancel in 2020 due to COVID-19 and moved to September for 2021 and 2022. In 2018, AEG acquired the festival due to its success – the same entertainment company that runs Coachella.

Festival organizers posted the following on Firefly’s official website.

“We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year off to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!”

The 2022 edition celebrated a decade of Firefly with performances by Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Porter Robinson, and more. Past editions have featured headlining sets from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty, and Beatles legend Paul McCartney, among others.

__________________________________________________

NEW ORLEANS – BUKU Fest, NOLA’s electronic and DJ music festival has been canceled for 2023. It returned for its 10th anniversary in 2022 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival organizers posted a statement on the festival’s official website announcing the cancellation. They did not give a specific reason, just that “the current model of BUKU needs to take a break.”

“For a myriad of reasons, we’ve decided that the festival will not take place in march 2023,” the statement said. “We don’t know exactly what the future will look like — and that’s okay as there is freedom in the unknown — but we know that we will gather again someday, in some form, bursting with creativity and purpose.”

They ended their statement with, “Keep the BUKU spirit alive, keep visiting New Orleans, keep creating, and keep loving big.”

BUKU 2022 featured Tyler, the Creator and Tame Impala as headliners with live performances by Alison Wonderland, Glass Animals, Baby Keem, Trippie Redd, Rezz, and more.

________________________________

BARCELONA – The Barcelona Beach Festival has been canceled for 2023 as festival organizers have been unable to secure a new location for the festival and had trouble securing a license from the local City Council.

The official website’s front page states the following:

“We communicate with great sadness to the music lovers who have been part of this amazing family during all these years, that due to the refusal of the City Council of Sant Adrià de Besòs to grant us the necessary licenses, and the impossibility of finding another location with the ideal conditions to make possible the celebration of the festival within a workable timeframe, this year the BBF will not take place.

“During the 7 years of the Festival, we have not created any problem or had any incidents within the community, and we have always respected all safety regulations, as well as the natural environment of the beach. The whole BBF team is working hard to find a new location and as soon as we have one, we will let you know. In 2024, we will spread smiles again, from wherever it is so that music will never stop being our best way to celebrate life!”

The BBF has hosted global superstars such as Chainsmokers, Avicii, Kygo, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, and more.