Lovers and Friends Festival Announces 2023 Lineup With Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher, Christina Aguilera, Eve, Pitbull, & More

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Lovers & Friends has announced its lineup for 2023. The massive hip-hop and R&B festival returns to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 6 and will feature some of the biggest artists from each genre.

Missy Elliott, in her first billed performance since 2019, will take the stage along with female powerhouses Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Summer Walker, and more. Usher, 50 Cent, Nelly, Pitbull, and Miguel are also scheduled. Rounding out the list of well-known names is Chris Brown, Ginuwine, Boyz II Men, Omarion, Lil Kim, Eve, Flo Rida, En Vogue, and many more.

Tickets are currently on sale for general admission, general admission+, VIP, and VIP Cabana. Layaway payment plans start at $19.99 down.

VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane, air-conditioned restrooms, and more. VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas with VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more.

Hotel and ticket packages are available at select Las Vegas hotels with 24/7 hotel concierge, and exclusive add-ons including access to the Lovers & Friends Official Open Bar inside Zouk Nightclub and brunch packages from Resorts World Las Vegas.