Marco Antonio Solís Announces The El Buki World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following their successful “Una Historia Cantada” reunion tour with Los Bukis in 2022, Marco Antonio Solís announced plans for the El Buki World Tour 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-city tour kicks off on Friday, March 3rd at SAP Center in San Jose with shows across the U.S. before wrapping at Allstate Arena in Chicago on October 15th.

The tour will then head to Latin America followed by a series of European dates as well, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Marco Antonio Solís is one of the best-selling recording artists in Mexico, with a career that spans more than 5 decades. In 2022, Solís was recognized as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy.

EL BUKI WORLD TOUR 2023 DATES

Friday, March 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Saturday, March 4 – Reno, CA – Reno Events Center

Saturday, March 11 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Sunday, March 12 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Friday, March 17 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, March 18 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena

Friday, March 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Saturday, March 25 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

Friday, March 31 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Saturday, April 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Friday, April 21 – Mexicali, BCN – Plaza de Toros Calafia

Saturday, April 22 – Valle de Guadalupe. BCN – Club de Polo Todos Los Santos

Saturday, April 29 – Cuernavaca, Morelos – Estadio Centenario

Sunday, April 30 – Acapulco, Guerrero – GNP Seguros

Saturday, May 6 – Pachuca, Hidalgo – Plaza de Toros Vicente Segura

Sunday, May 7 – Penjamo, Gto – Explanada de la Feria

Tuesday, May 9 – Toluca, Edo. Mex.

Wednesday, May 10 – Queretaro, Qro – Estadio Corregidora

Friday, May 26 – Oaxaca, Oax – Auditorio Guelaguetza

Saturday, May 27 – Puebla, Pue.

Saturday, July 8 – Lausanne, CH – Vaudoise Arena

Tuesday, July 11 – Alicante, Spain – Plaza de Toros

Thursday, July 13 – Marbella, Spain – Starlite Festival

Saturday, July 15 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Saint Jordi

Sunday, July 16 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center

Saturday, August 12 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Friday, August 18 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Saturday, August 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Friday, September 1 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sunday, September 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 8 – Tucson, AZ – Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater

Saturday, September 9 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Friday, September 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Friday, September 22 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Saturday, September 23 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

Friday, September 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Saturday, September 30 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Friday, October 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, October 15 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena