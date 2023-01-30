Marco Antonio Solís Announces The El Buki World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following their successful “Una Historia Cantada” reunion tour with Los Bukis in 2022, Marco Antonio Solís announced plans for the El Buki World Tour 2023.
Produced by Live Nation, the 40-city tour kicks off on Friday, March 3rd at SAP Center in San Jose with shows across the U.S. before wrapping at Allstate Arena in Chicago on October 15th.
The tour will then head to Latin America followed by a series of European dates as well, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.
Marco Antonio Solís is one of the best-selling recording artists in Mexico, with a career that spans more than 5 decades. In 2022, Solís was recognized as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy.
EL BUKI WORLD TOUR 2023 DATES
Friday, March 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Saturday, March 4 – Reno, CA – Reno Events Center
Saturday, March 11 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
Sunday, March 12 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
Friday, March 17 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Saturday, March 18 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena
Friday, March 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Saturday, March 25 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
Friday, March 31 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Saturday, April 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
Friday, April 21 – Mexicali, BCN – Plaza de Toros Calafia
Saturday, April 22 – Valle de Guadalupe. BCN – Club de Polo Todos Los Santos
Saturday, April 29 – Cuernavaca, Morelos – Estadio Centenario
Sunday, April 30 – Acapulco, Guerrero – GNP Seguros
Saturday, May 6 – Pachuca, Hidalgo – Plaza de Toros Vicente Segura
Sunday, May 7 – Penjamo, Gto – Explanada de la Feria
Tuesday, May 9 – Toluca, Edo. Mex.
Wednesday, May 10 – Queretaro, Qro – Estadio Corregidora
Friday, May 26 – Oaxaca, Oax – Auditorio Guelaguetza
Saturday, May 27 – Puebla, Pue.
Saturday, July 8 – Lausanne, CH – Vaudoise Arena
Tuesday, July 11 – Alicante, Spain – Plaza de Toros
Thursday, July 13 – Marbella, Spain – Starlite Festival
Saturday, July 15 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Saint Jordi
Sunday, July 16 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center
Saturday, August 12 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
Friday, August 18 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Saturday, August 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Friday, September 1 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sunday, September 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Friday, September 8 – Tucson, AZ – Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater
Saturday, September 9 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Friday, September 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Friday, September 22 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Saturday, September 23 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
Friday, September 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Saturday, September 30 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Friday, October 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, October 15 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena