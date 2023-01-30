The Smile Announce North American Tour Plans

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Brit alt-rockers The Smile announced a new run of North American shows set for the Summer of 2023.

The band, which features Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, and Jonny Greenwood along with drummer Tom Skinner, will kick the 14 day run off on June 22nd with thier first-ever show at the National Auditorium in Mexico City.

The tour will then head north of the border for a series of U.S. dates that includes performances at The Moody Theater in Austin on June 25; Forest Hills Stadium in New York City on July 7th; and Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on July 8th.

The Smile are also working on a limited-edition live EP titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022 that will capture the live performances of fan-favorite music from the band’s debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, as well as the band’s rendition of Thom’s 2009 solo track “FeelingPulledApartByHorses.”

The EP is due on March 10th via XL Recordings and will be released exclusively on vinyl.

2023 Tour Dates

06/22/23 – Mexico City, Mexico – National Auditorium

06/25/23 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

06/29/23 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

06/30/23 – St Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/02/23 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

07/03/23 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

07/05/23 – Richmond, VA – The National

07/07/23 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

07/08/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

07/10/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

07/11/23 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

07/15/23 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

07/19/23 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

07/20/23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory