Jacee Badeaux Promoted To Senior Creative Director of A&R, Halle At Big Yellow Dog Music, Halle Bartlett Tapped For Coordinator Role

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent label, artist development and music publisher Big Yellow Dog Music announced the promotion of Jacee Badeaux to Senior Creative Director, A&R

In his new role of Senior Creative Director, A&R, Badeaux will continue to work to develop opportunities for Big Yellow Dog’s artist roster. His recent achievements include signing up-and-coming country artist Brandon Davis, who provided support for Tim McGraw on a recent tour, and setting up the co-write with producer/writer Dave Pittenger and recording artist GAYLE that produced the Grammy-nominated hit, “abcdefu.”

Badeaux joined Big Yellow Dog in 2017 and most recently served as the company’s Creative Director.

“With artists popping off virally these days, it takes more effort to discover if they are truly talented,” says BYDM co-owner and CEO Carla Wallace. “Jacee has that down and with a passion for finding talent!”

BYDM also announced the promotion of Halle Bartlett to the role of Coordinator, A&R at the company.

In her new role, she will oversee calendar management, writer coordination, song pitching and social media efforts for Big Yellow Dog Music’s songwriters.

A relative newcomer, Halle Bartlett joined Big Yellow Dog Music team as Creative Assistant in January 2022 after a stint as an intern. She studied Music Business at Belmont University.

“Halle brings an infectious energy, go-getter attitude, and a song sense that is unmatched,” says Badeaux. “She’s the tic to my tac.”