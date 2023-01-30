Female German Rap Icon Shirin David Signs With Warner Chappell

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — German singer-songwriter Shirin David has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, the music publishing division of Warner Music Group.

David, who is 27, has already amassed an impressive array of five number one singles during the course of her career, including “Gib ihm,” Ich darf das,” and “Lieben wir.”

Her debut album, 2019’s Supersize, landed at the top of the German charts and her 2021 follow-up, Bitches brauchen Rap, reached #3.

David is currently working on her third studio album, with new and eye towards releasing it by the end of the year.

“I’m excited to be working with Warner Chappell Music. I’ve got some amazing new music in the pipeline and I can’t wait for people to hear it,” Shirin said.

“Warner Chappell Music is known for its diverse roster, and we’re delighted to welcome Shirin who has been pushing boundaries as a female hip-hop artist. It’s an exciting time for her as she’s set to release her third album, and we’re eager to see her develop even further as an artist,” added Natascha Augustin, VP, A&R, Warner Chappell Music Germany.