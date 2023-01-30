Finesse2Tymes Show Brought To A Halt By On-Stage Brawl

KANSAS CITY, Mo (CelebrityAccess) — A concert by the Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes in Kansas City was nearly derailed by an on-stage fight on Friday night.

Multiple social media videos appear to show a brawl breaking out on stage at a club called BLVD Nights. In the videos, two men appear to face off on stage before throwing punches. The stage is then swarmed by other people who begin pushing and shoving before the melee is broken up by club staff.

A promoter, identified as DJ Rocky Montana, spoke to hip-hip news source XXL, confirming that he was one of the combatants. Montana told XXL that the donnybrook occurred after the opening act for the show went over their allotted time limit.

“No, Finesse had not hit the stage yet. The altercation was between me and an opening artist. The artist went over their stage time and didn’t want to leave the stage,” he told XXL.

Montana said the artist, who was not named, then approached him in a threatening manner, prompting the fisticuffs.

Fortunately for the fans, the show was able to continue after the stage was cleared.

Montana did not state who the opening artist was, but a flyer for the show lists Yung Nation as the support act.

Memphis-based Finesse2tymes, who is currently signed to Atlantic Records, first made a name for himself in 2019 with the release of his mixtape Hustle & Flow. His major label came in late 2022 with the release of his new mixtape, 90 Days.