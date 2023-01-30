Marilyn Manson And His Labels Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault Of A Minor

MINEOLA, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Singer Marilyn Manson is facing a new lawsuit after he was sued by a woman who claims she was the victim of multiple sexual assaults at his hand when she was just 16 years old.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, and his labels, Interscope and Nothing Records, were named as defendants in the suit which was filed on behalf of a woman identified only as “Jane Doe” in Nassau County Supreme Court on Long Island, New York.

The suit alleges the woman first met Warner during a concert in Dallas when she was just 16. The suit claims that the alleged victim and another girl were invited onto the band’s tour bus where she maintains she was sexually assaulted in front of at least one other member of Marilyn Manson.

“While on the tour bus, Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration,” the suit alleges.

After the alleged assault, the suit claims Warner ordered her off the bus but later contacted her to invite her to a concert in New Orleans, where she was again assaulted.

The suit also alleges that Warner used symbols the FBI has identified as “Symbols and Logos Used by Pedophiles to Identify Sexual Preferences” in advertising for shows and used his fan club to solicit sexually explicit material from underaged fans.

Warner has faced numerous allegations from women over sexual misconduct in recent years, including his former fiancé Rachel Wood. Wood alleged that Warner ‘groomed’ her when she was a teen and manipulated her into “submission.”

An attorney for Warner was not available for comment but in the past, he has denied involvement in sexual misconduct.