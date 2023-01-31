Grammy-Nominated Electro Pop Artist SOFI TUKKER Extends Global Deal With Third Side Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Twice Grammy-nominated duo and global electro-pop sensation SOFI TUKKER has solidified an exclusive, worldwide music publishing deal with independent music publisher Third Side Music (TSM). This comes on the heels of being nominated for iHeartRadio’s Dance Artist of the Year.

As one of the most popular EDM acts in the world, the duo consisting of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern has had a long, successful relationship with TSM in developing collaborations and opportunities through film, TV, advertising, video games, and other media.

“Third Side are really like family to us. Signing with them has been one of the best decisions we’ve made in our career, so it was an easy decision to do it again!” said SOFI TUKKER.

“We’re in constant awe of what SOFI TUKKER have been able to accomplish since we started working with them in 2017. They are a top-tier artist in so many respects, and in sync licensing alone, there have been over 350 placements across media types. Most importantly, Sophie, Tucker, and their team are a charm to work with. We look forward to continuing the relationship for many years to come,” said Third Side co-founder Patrick Curley.

SOFI TUKKER’s 2022 release Wet Tennis has over 90 million streams and hit No. 1 on the Current Electronic Albums chart (Luminate) for 6 weeks. It reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Electronic Dance Albums Chart, fueled by the viral hit single “Summer in New York,” which reached No.1 on US Dance Radio, and has more than 40 million streams to date. The single went Top 100 on radio charts in Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, and Sweden with airplay in over 44 countries.

Other recent hits include “Original Sin,” a Top 10 US Dance Radio hit, and “Sun Came Up,” a collaboration with John Summit, reached No. 1 on US. Dance Radio.

In 2022, SOFI TUKKER secured a major brand partnership with the U.S. Open, and “Summer in New York” served as the theme in advertisements and performance clips during global broadcasts. TSM additionally landed sync placements of their music in multiple Apple brand product launch campaigns, a Smart Water commercial featuring Zendaya, and numerous Netflix shows, to name a few.

SOFI TUKKER are scheduled to play both Saturdays at Coachella, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, The Governors Ball Music Festival, Lightning in a Bottle Festival, the upcoming Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, and many more.