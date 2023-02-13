Nitsa Kalispera Named EVP Global Supply Chain At BMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Nitsa Kalispera has been promoted to the role of Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain at BMG.

In her new role, Kalispera, will oversee BMG’s logistics teams and global supply chain, along with continuing to manage partnerships with Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Meta, TikTok and other digital music platforms.

Kalispera, who is based in New York will report directly to BMG’s Chief Technology Officer, Sebastian Hentzschel.

Before her promotion, Kalispera played a key role in BMG’s digital operations in-house and navigating supply chain complications imposed by the pandemic, BMG said.

She joined BMG in 2015 as VP, Recorded Music Supply Chain, The Americas & Australia before being promoted to SVP, Recorded Music Supply Chain Operations in 2019.

Before joining BMG, she held roles in operations at other labels, including EMI Music and Universal Music Group.

“I have worked with Nitsa in various capacities over the past years and witnessed how she and her amazing team have built up our digital and physical distribution capabilities from scratch. I am blessed to be working closer with Nitsa going forward. Her ability and experience in managing global supply chain operations is second to none. BMG couldn’t wish for a better leader to run this strategically important area,” Hentzschel said.