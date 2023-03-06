Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome Announce Summertime 2023 Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome announced today (March 6) the first round of dates for their Summertime 2023 tour. Produced by Live Nation (LN), the tour will visit outdoor amphitheaters and select festivals across the US. Special guests on the tour are The Movement and Atmosphere.

The bands are calling this a culmination of a 25-year brotherhood that began with Bradley Nowell, Sublime’s original frontman, and their influence on the career of Slightly Stoopid. After hearing Miles and Kyle practicing while still teenagers, Nowell signed them to his indie label Skunk Records while still in high school. Nowell later produced and released their debut studio album Slightly $toopid in 1996 and appeared on the hidden song “Prophet,” now a staple at the band’s live shows.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the Summertime 2023 tour,” says Miles Doughty. “We haven’t toured with Sublime since the early years of Stoopid and we are really excited to be back with our brothers on what we like to call the ultimate summer band camp. We’re stoked to debut some new songs and play new venues and cities we haven’t hit for a while. And most importantly we can’t wait to be playing music for all of you this summer… between the on-stage collabs and the backstage hangs it’s gonna be insane! The Stoopidheads are what fuels Slightly Stoopid. Should be an epic summer of madness!!!”

The ticket presale begins Tuesday (March 7) at 10 am local time, where a select handful of “early-bird” tickets will be available in each market for $30. The general on-sale will then take place on Friday (March 10) at 10 am local time.

The Summertime 2023 tour kicks off in Auburn, WA on July 6. It routes the So-Cal bands throughout North America with stops at legendary venues such as Shoreline Amphitheatre, Walnut Creek, Jones Beach, and PNC Arts Center, ending in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on September 3. All dates can be found below with more to be added.

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome 2023 Tour Dates:

Jul 06 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Jul 07 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Jul 08 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Jul 09 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Jul 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jul 15 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre #

Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Jul 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul 22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Jul 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Jul 27 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Jul 28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Jul 29 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Jul 30 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug 03 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Aug 04 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug 05 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug 06 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Aug 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 18 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Forbes Avenue *

Aug 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug 26 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep 01 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sep 03 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

All shows with Special Guests Atmosphere and The Movement except where noted.

# w/ Slightly Stoopid, Atmosphere, Iya Terra, The Movement (No Sublime With Rome)

* Festival (Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome only)