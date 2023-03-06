Crowd Surge At A GloRilla Show In Rochester Leaves 1 Dead, Multiple Injured

ROCHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) — One woman is dead and multiple people were injured in a crowd surge following a concert at Main Street Armory in Rochester on Sunday night.

The surge, which followed a concert by Memphis rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes, left one 33-year-old woman dead and at least 9 others injured, including two people who remain in critical condition on Monday.

The surge happened as fans were leaving the armory at approximately 11PM, following the conclusion of the concert.

During a press briefing on Monday, Rochester Police Chief David M. Smith discounted reports that the crowd surge was sparked by a shooting or stabbing inside of the venue, noting that investigators had developed no evidence of gunfire.

Smith went on to note that investigators are looking at other possible causes, including the use of pepper spray and crowd size.

“What began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives,” the chief said during the press conference.

During the press conference, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans pledged to conduct a full investigation into the incident.

“We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period,” Evans said. “I intend to get to the bottom of this.”

According to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, it is unclear how many fans attended the concert at the Main Street Armory, which has capacity of 5,000. The venue was inspected by city officials in December and found to be in full compliance with all local fire codes at the time, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Following the incident, Glorilla took to social media to express condolences for the dead and injured.

I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢praying everybody is ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 6, 2023

A rep for Rochester Main Street Armory did not immediately respond to a request for comment.