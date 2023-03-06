Emily Chapuis Named Deputy Legal Counsel At The U.S. Copyright Office

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The United States Copyright Office announced the appointment of Emily Chapuis as the organization’s Deputy General Counsel.

In her new role, which Chapuis will take up immediately, she will assist the General Counsel and Associate Register of Copyrights in providing legal guidance to the office’s divisions as well as overseeing the implementing regulations governing the administration of the copyright system, advising congressional offices and other federal agencies, and developing legal positions in copyright litigation and other matters.

Before joining the Copyright Office, Chapuis spent more than a decade as a litigator in private practice at Jenner & Block LLP, with a focus on Content, Media, and Entertainment. During her tenure at Jenner & Block, she developed expertise in copyright law, including music licensing, rate-setting, and copyright infringement matters, the Copyright Office said.

Before Jenner & Block, she represented unions in labor and employment matters at Bredhoff & Kaiser PLLC. She is a graduate of Yale Law School and Tulane University, where she graduated summa cum laude with a BA. She served as a law clerk to the Honorable Nicholas G. Garaufis of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.