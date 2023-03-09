The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Actor, Singer, & Producer Noa Tishby

Actor, singer, producer Noa Tishby is the author of the must-read book “Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth.” We start off talking about Israel and antisemitism, but we ultimately delve into Noa’s upbringing in Israel, her move to Los Angeles and the events that made her decide to become an activist. Get the story straight from someone who has lived the experience and does not shy away from confrontation.

