Aaron Harrison Joins SoundExchange’s Board Of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Music-tech organization SoundExchange, which oversees the collection of royalties paid by streaming music services, announced the appointment of Aaron Harrison to the company’s Board of Directors.

Harrison will assume the seat vacated by Sony Music Entertainment’s Jeff Walker, the organization said.

“Technology and data are critical components of a strong music industry,” added Harrison. “SoundExchange’s solutions touch every corner of the music business, and I am eager to help drive its mission to advocate for all creators.”

Harrison brings more than two decades of industry experience to his new Board post. He currently serves as Senior Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for Universal Music Group, where he provides legal and business affairs support for UMG’s digital strategy and deal negotiations with music streamers.

He also serves on the SoundExchange Licensing Committee and has appeared as an industry fact witness in webcasting and satellite radio rate proceedings before the Copyright Royalty Board.

Before he joined UMG in 2005, Harrison worked as an attorney at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, where he focused on talent representation and intellectual property and promotional rights.

He holds a law degree from Yale Law School and a bachelor’s in economics from Pomona College.

“Aaron brings a remarkable business and legal acumen that will be invaluable to SoundExchange as we continue to support creators through new tools and technology,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “We are excited to have Aaron join the SoundExchange Board of Directors and look forward to collaborating with him to ensure that creators are properly and efficiently compensated from the growing music business.”