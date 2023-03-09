Police Seize A Gun From Comedian Mike Epps At Indianapolis Airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Mike Epps apologized to fans after federal agents confiscated a firearm from him while he attempted to board a flight at Indiana International Airport on Sunday.

The gun, a .38 caliber revolver, was seized at a TSA checkpoint lane Sunday morning but Epps was not arrested at the time, the Indianapolis Star reported.

However, a report of the incident was sent to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office who may file charges at a later date, but a spokesperson for the Prosecutor told Fox News that charges were unlikely.

In a video posted to his social media, Epps apologized for the “negativity” surrounding the incident, stating that he forgot that he had a pistol in his bags after a long night in Indianapolis.

Epps stated that he frequently carries a for protection when he travels and wanted to make it clear that he wasn’t doing anything wrong.

“I literally forgot that I had a pistol in my bag,” Epps said in the video. “I carry money all the time…and these dudes are out here robbing people.”

Epps was in Indianapolis for the start of his Straight Jokes No Chaser tour with Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, and DC Young Fly.