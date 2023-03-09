The Swiss Inquiry Into Allegedly Improper Travel By FIFA President Gianni Infantino In 2017 Has Been Dropped

ZURICH, Switzerland (CelebrityAccess) — A criminal investigation into FIFA President Gianni Infantino by Switzerland’s Attorney General over his of chartered private jets in 2017 has officially been dropped.

Swiss prosecutor Stefan Keller opened the inquiry into Infantino’s use of private jets in 2017 to travel from Suriname to Geneva over allegations of potential corruption.

However, the matter has now been closed and in a statement released on Thursday, FIFA said: “It has been confirmed that the travel arrangements, made by the President’s Office and FIFA’s travel department, were in line with FIFA’s compliance rules and regulations – a decision that is in line with the ruling of FIFA Ethics Committee in August 2020 on this case. In addition, the OAG has acknowledged that the manner of communication in relation to these travel arrangements at the time were completely justified.”

Additionally, an internal investigation by FIFA Ethics Committee has also been closed without sanctions for Infantino.

Switzerland will assume the cost of the investigation and Infantino waived his right to any claims for damages against the Swiss government.