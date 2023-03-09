Netflix Acquires A New Documentary On Lewis Capaldi From BMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Netflix has acquired a new documentary on the Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi from BMG, with plans to stream it globally, starting in April.

The verité-style from the height of the release of his 2019 breakout debut album, Divinely Inspired To A Hellish Extent and its attendant global arena tour to the cold reality of recording its follow-up in his parent’s garden shed during the height of the pandemic.

The documentary was commissioned by BMG and was produced by Pulse Films and directed by Joe Pearlman with co-financing assistance from Quickfire Films. The film is executive produced by Alistair Norbury, Stuart Souter, and William Kennedy for BMG.

The deal with Netflix represents BMG’s first global sale to a video streaming platform and while the financial details were not disclosed, BMG stated that it is believed to be the largest UK music documentary transaction of the past 12 months.

“Our partnership with Netflix for How I’m Feeling Now marks another significant milestone for our films business. We built our expertise and reputation with smaller-scale, but well-received documentaries and that patient build strategy is now being rewarded. We will continue to plough our own path, always putting the artist at the center of the picture,” stated BMG EVP Global Repertoire & Marketing Fred Casimir.