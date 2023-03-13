Kenny Loggins Embarks On His Farewell Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Guitarist and singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins announced a new round of dates for what he bills as his final tour.

The “This Is It” tour began on March 10th at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and concludes at the Yaamava Theater in Highland, CA on October 27th.

“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins says. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.”

Loggins noted that there’s no key reason for him to step away from touring other than a desire to finally get off the road.

“After spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home,” he added.

The latest round of dates includes performances at the Beacon in New York City, Moody Amphitheater in Austin and the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, among others.

Yacht Rock Revue has been announced as support for the tour on multiple dates.

Confirmed dates are as follows:

March 10 – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall – Sarasota, FL

March 12 – Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

March 26 – Good Life Festival – Queen Creek, AZ

April 28 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

April 30 – New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival – New Orleans, LA

May 11 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN

May 13 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

May 15 – Peace Center – Greenville, SC

June 15 – Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA

June 17 – Virginia Arts Festival – Williamsburg, VA

August 3 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Center

August 5 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

August 17 – Family Arena – St. Charles, MO

August 19 – Ravinia Festival – Highland Park, IL

August 31 – Bronze Buffalo Sporting Club at Teton Springs – Victor, ID

September 2 – Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater – Park City, UT

September 8 – Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON

September 12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

September 14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

September 16 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound at Coachman Park

October 6 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Theater

October 13 – Thunder Valley Casino Resort – Lincoln, CA

October 14 – The Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA

October 27 – YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA

October 29 – Yaamava Theater – Highland, CA