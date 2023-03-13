VenuWorks Names Rory Kent, Jr. Executive Director of the Topeka Performing Arts Center In Topeka

TOPEKA, KS (CelebrityAccess) — VenuWorks announced that after a national search, Rory Kent, Jr. has been tapped as the new Executive Director of the Topeka Performing Arts Center in Topeka, Kansas.

He officially began his new role at TPAC on March 8th.

“I am delighted to welcome Rory to the VenuWorks team. Rory brings a wealth of experience to his new role,” said Steve Peters, President of VenuWorks. “His contagious energy is exactly what we need to amplify the arts and entertainment scene in Topeka. I am confident that he is key to our future growth of TPAC.”

Kent brings more than a decade of experience to his new role at VenuWorks and most recently served as Program Manager-Sports and Entertainment for the Birmingham Mayor’s Department where he worked with City facilities to contract, market, and execute local events.

“I am grateful to VenuWorks to have been selected as the new Executive Director and look forward to working with the city of Topeka, VenuWorks, the TPAC Board, and the community to elevate the level of success at the Topeka Performing Arts Center,” Kent stated.

“TPAC Board of Trustees is delighted to welcome Rory as our new Executive Director at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Rory and his family will be a great addition to the Topeka community. He brings a high level of passion and energy for the performing arts, and we look forward to supporting Rory as we raise TPAC to a new level for the City of Topeka,” said Jeff Parker, TPAC Board Chair. “Buckle your seatbelts, Topeka – this is going to be fun!”