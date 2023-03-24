Grammy Award Winning Bluegrass Group, The SteelDrivers Announce 2023 ‘Riding the Rails’ Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning bluegrass group The SteelDrivers have announced they’re hitting the road in 2023 for the Riding the Rails Tour. The 44-date trek kicks off Friday (March 31) at Tuffy’s in Sanford, FL and concludes on November 11 at Saint Lucie Farm in Ft. Pierce, FL.
The Nashville-based group of seasoned music vets [Richard Bailey (banjo), Tammy Rogers (fiddle), Mike Fleming (bass), Brent Truitt (mandolin), Matt Dame (guitar)], each distinguished in their own right, are taking the opportunity to braid their bluegrass roots with new music of their own design, bringing together country, soul, blues, and other contemporary influences to create an unapologetic hybrid for the masses. This is new music with an old feeling. SteelDrivers fan Vince Gill describes the fusion as “an incredible combination.”
The SteelDrivers have been nominated for four GRAMMY Awards, the Americana Music Association’s (AMA) New Artist of the Year Award and was the International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) 2009 Emerging Artist of The Year. In addition, they scored a Grammy win for The Muscle Shoals Recordings, taking home the trophy for Best Bluegrass Recording in 2015.
SteelDrivers 2023 Riding The Rails Tour Dates:
March 31 – Sanford, FL – Tuffy’s
April 1 – Immokalee, FL – Southland Bluegrass & Wilderness Festival
April 2 – Lake Wales, FL – Concert Under the Stars
April 22 – Largo, FL – Central Park PAC
April 27 – Troy, NY – Troy Music Hall
April 28 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head Onstage
April 29 – Newburyport, MA – Belleville Roots Music Series
June 1 – Punta Gorda, FL – Laishley Park
June 15 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
June 16 – Eureka Springs, AR – Ozark Mountain Soul Festival
June 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
June 23 – Morehead, KY – Rudy Fest
June 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Park
June 25 – Murphysboro, IL – Shawnee Cave
July 7 – St. Clair, MO – Lost Lake Hill
Aug 3 – Spokane, WA – Fox Theatre
Aug 4 – Libby, MT – Happy’s Inn
Aug 5 – Melville, MT – Café 191
Aug 11 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
Aug 12 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
Aug 16 – Clayton, NY – Clayton Opera House
Aug 17 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer
Aug 18 – Gettysburg, PA – Bluegrass Festival
Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile
Aug 26 – Redmond, OR – General Duffy’s Waterhole
Aug 27 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre
Sept 2 – Piketon, OH – SamJam
Sept 7 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theatre
Sept 16 – Winchester, VA – Fiddles and Fifths Festival
Sept 21-24 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre
Sept 28 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium
Sept 29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Boot Barn
Oct 1 – Bellvue, CO – Mishawaka Ampitheatre
Oct 6 – Renfro Valley, KY – New Barn Theatre
Oct 7 – LaGrange, KY – Ashbourne Farms
Oct 13 – Big Stone Gap, VA – Bluegrass Festival
Oct 14 – Newberry, SC – Newberry Opera House
Oct 19 – Lynchburg, VA – Academy Center for the Arts
Oct 20 – Manteo, NC – OuterBanks Bluegrass Festival
Oct 21 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan Auditorium
Nov 2 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theatre
Nov 3 – Alexandra, VA – Birchmere
Nov 10 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
Nov 11 – Ft. Pierce, FL – Saint Lucie Farm