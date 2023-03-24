Grammy Award Winning Bluegrass Group, The SteelDrivers Announce 2023 ‘Riding the Rails’ Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning bluegrass group The SteelDrivers have announced they’re hitting the road in 2023 for the Riding the Rails Tour. The 44-date trek kicks off Friday (March 31) at Tuffy’s in Sanford, FL and concludes on November 11 at Saint Lucie Farm in Ft. Pierce, FL.

The Nashville-based group of seasoned music vets [Richard Bailey (banjo), Tammy Rogers (fiddle), Mike Fleming (bass), Brent Truitt (mandolin), Matt Dame (guitar)], each distinguished in their own right, are taking the opportunity to braid their bluegrass roots with new music of their own design, bringing together country, soul, blues, and other contemporary influences to create an unapologetic hybrid for the masses. This is new music with an old feeling. SteelDrivers fan Vince Gill describes the fusion as “an incredible combination.”

The SteelDrivers have been nominated for four GRAMMY Awards, the Americana Music Association’s (AMA) New Artist of the Year Award and was the International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) 2009 Emerging Artist of The Year. In addition, they scored a Grammy win for The Muscle Shoals Recordings, taking home the trophy for Best Bluegrass Recording in 2015.

SteelDrivers 2023 Riding The Rails Tour Dates:

March 31 – Sanford, FL – Tuffy’s

April 1 – Immokalee, FL – Southland Bluegrass & Wilderness Festival

April 2 – Lake Wales, FL – Concert Under the Stars

April 22 – Largo, FL – Central Park PAC

April 27 – Troy, NY – Troy Music Hall

April 28 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head Onstage

April 29 – Newburyport, MA – Belleville Roots Music Series

June 1 – Punta Gorda, FL – Laishley Park

June 15 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

June 16 – Eureka Springs, AR – Ozark Mountain Soul Festival

June 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

June 23 – Morehead, KY – Rudy Fest

June 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Park

June 25 – Murphysboro, IL – Shawnee Cave

July 7 – St. Clair, MO – Lost Lake Hill

Aug 3 – Spokane, WA – Fox Theatre

Aug 4 – Libby, MT – Happy’s Inn

Aug 5 – Melville, MT – Café 191

Aug 11 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

Aug 12 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

Aug 16 – Clayton, NY – Clayton Opera House

Aug 17 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer

Aug 18 – Gettysburg, PA – Bluegrass Festival

Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

Aug 26 – Redmond, OR – General Duffy’s Waterhole

Aug 27 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

Sept 2 – Piketon, OH – SamJam

Sept 7 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theatre

Sept 16 – Winchester, VA – Fiddles and Fifths Festival

Sept 21-24 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre

Sept 28 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

Sept 29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Boot Barn

Oct 1 – Bellvue, CO – Mishawaka Ampitheatre

Oct 6 – Renfro Valley, KY – New Barn Theatre

Oct 7 – LaGrange, KY – Ashbourne Farms

Oct 13 – Big Stone Gap, VA – Bluegrass Festival

Oct 14 – Newberry, SC – Newberry Opera House

Oct 19 – Lynchburg, VA – Academy Center for the Arts

Oct 20 – Manteo, NC – OuterBanks Bluegrass Festival

Oct 21 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan Auditorium

Nov 2 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theatre

Nov 3 – Alexandra, VA – Birchmere

Nov 10 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

Nov 11 – Ft. Pierce, FL – Saint Lucie Farm