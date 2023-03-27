‘Jerry Maguire’ and ‘Almost Famous’ Director Cameron Crowe Set to Script Joni Mitchell Biopic

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Cameron Crowe, the director of Almost Famous and Jerry Maguire, has been developing a new biopic about the legendary Joni Mitchell and her life.

According to a post on the entertainment website Above the Line, shared via Mitchell’s official website, the project is not a documentary. Instead, Crowe and Mitchell have collaborated on the project for the past two years.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has yet to release any new projects since the 2016 Showtime series; Roadies was canceled after one season – although he did produce the 2019 documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name, about the folk-rock singer/songwriter who passed away in January 2023

Sources cite to Above the Line that Crowe has been writing about Mitchell since he worked as a teenage reporter for Rolling Stone – hence the story to the very personal movie, Almost Famous, and that Mitchell has grown to trust him, so the script is being written with plenty of her input.

In 2017, Crowe escorted Mitchell to Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party, only two years after suffering her brain aneurysm. In addition, Crowe interviewed her for the Los Angeles Times before the 50th anniversary of her album Blue.

Whether Crowe will cast one or several actresses to play Mitchell throughout various eras of her life has yet to be reported, but if history tells the tale, all signs point to big names within the Hollywood circle. In the past, he’s worked with Tom Cruise (Jerry Maguire, Vanilla Sky), Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson (We Bought a Zoo), and Kate Hudson and Frances McDormand (Almost Famous), among others. Crowe also directed Cuba Gooding, Jr. to an Oscar win for his performance alongside Cruise in Jerry Maguire.

Mitchell is considered one of the world’s most influential and respected folk singers and among the greatest songwriters ever. The 10-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, designs her album covers, and her 1971 album, Blue, is often heralded as one of the “best of all time.”

Most recently, Mitchell performed at The Library of Congress in Washington, DC, as part of Gershwin Prize week and is scheduled for a live performance in June at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state. The show, called Joni Jam, has yet to release the entire lineup.