Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Headlining Shows at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS, NV (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning superstar and TV talk show host Kelly Clarkson announced today (March 27) she will headline an exclusive Las Vegas engagement titled chemistry … an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson, opening Friday (July 28) at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Designed exclusively for the Bakkt Theater (formerly Zappos Theater) stage, Clarkson and her longtime band will immerse fans in an intimate music experience that spans her two-decade-long catalog of hits.

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas! The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that want to have a great time, and that’s what we’re going to do!” said Clarkson. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

Tickets go on sale starting Friday (March 31) at 10 am PST. Fans will have access to the artist presale beginning Tuesday (March 28) at noon PST.

Citi card members can access presale tickets from Tuesday (March 28) at 10 am PST until Thursday (March 30) at 10 pm PST through the Citi Entertainment program.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale from Wednesday (March 29) at 10 am PST until Thursday (March 30) at 10 pm PST.

The ten performances going on sale are:

July 2023: 28, 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18, 19