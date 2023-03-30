Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, And Tool Among The Headliners For The Inaugural PowerTrip Fest

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, festival promoter Goldenvoice revealed the details for their latest festival brand, PowerTrip.

Set for October 6-9 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the same location that Goldenvoice uses for many of their other high-profile events, including Coachella and Stagecoach.

The new festival features a full slate of some of the biggest names in rock and metal with headliners Guns n’ Roses, and Iron Maiden announced for the first night, followed by AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne for Saturday night and Metallica and Tool set to close out the final night of the festival.

It is unclear if additional artists will be announced or if the festival is relying on the star power of its headliners to draw fans but it’s worth noting that tickets for the event are not cheap.

3-Day general admission passes will set you back $599 (plus fees), or $699 if you want to ride on the parking shuttle. 3-day reserved floor seats start at $799 but prices quickly ramp up to $1599 for the non-nosebleeds.

For VIP experiences, prices start at 1,749 + fees per person and roll up to a cool $2,999 (plus fees, of course) for the full VIP pit experience.