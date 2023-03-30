Sam Powers Named Partner At O’Neil Hagaman

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based business and consulting firm O’Neil Hagaman announced the promotion of Sam Powers to the position of Partner.

Powers, who previously served as a Principal at the company, will continue to serve as Co-Head of O’Neil Hagaman’s intellectual property group with Craig Owens, overseeing all aspects of the company’s IP operations, including the purchase and sale of publishing, overseeing the administration of active artist-owned labels, related contract review, and consulting with music entrepreneurs.

“Sam is such a positive force in our music community. His unique combination of superior intellectual skills and deep industry experience, matched with genuine empathy, makes him an invaluable contributor. Welcome to the Partnership group!” said Kerry O’Neil, co-founder and partner of O’Neil Hagaman.

Powers, who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University, has worked in the Intellectual Property Group since 2017. He and Owens were named as heads of the IP group in 2022.