The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Producer Burt Sugarman

Producer Burt Sugarman just put “The Midnight Special” on YouTube. We talk about the show as well as Burt’s career, from TV to hamburgers! You’ll be fascinated!
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/burt-sugarman-111825664/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/burt-sugarman/id1316200737?i=1000606578815
https://open.spotify.com/episode/1eJAljq5SJhXXYBkzSFndU?si=vv0epbaCSi2EcgvIIS0dRw
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/dd104023-36c4-4d8e-b534-872509cd0012/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-burt-sugarman
https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/burt-sugarman-301282113