Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Bob Lefsetz Industry Insider Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Producer Burt Sugarman

Bob Lefsetz  Contact MePosted on
0 0

Producer Burt Sugarman just put “The Midnight Special” on YouTube. We talk about the show as well as Burt’s career, from TV to hamburgers! You’ll be fascinated!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/burt-sugarman-111825664/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/burt-sugarman/id1316200737?i=1000606578815

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1eJAljq5SJhXXYBkzSFndU?si=vv0epbaCSi2EcgvIIS0dRw

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/dd104023-36c4-4d8e-b534-872509cd0012/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-burt-sugarman

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/burt-sugarman-301282113

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now