The Digging Roots To Host The Canadian Live Music Industry Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian Music Week (CMW) and the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) announced that two-time Juno Award-winner Digging Roots will host the 2023 edition of the Canadian Live Music Industry Awards.

Digging Roots founding duo ShoShona and Raven will continue their history of representing Canada’s indigenous populations, including the Anishinaabe and Onkwehón:we traditions of round dance as the Canadian Live Music industry celebrates the ingenuity, perseverance, and excellence demonstrated by live music companies, individuals, and organizations over the past year.

Those leading lights include Bruce Cockburn, who will be the recipient of the 2023 Legends of Live award.

With a career that spans five decades, Cockburn has won 13 JUNO Awards, an induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, and has been made an Officer of the Order of Canada, among many other accolades.

With 22 gold and platinum records including a six-times platinum record for his Christmas album, Cockburn shows no signs of slowing down and continues to tour internationally.

The Canadian Live Music Industry Awards will take place on June 9th as part of this year’s Canadian Music Week.

For more details, or to purchase tickets for the event, check here: https://cmw.net/awards/live/