Cumulus Media and AEG Presents Partner And Announce Lineup For CMA Fest “Country Kick-Off”

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Cumulus Media, in partnership with AEG Presents, announces its Nashville country radio stations 103.3 (WKDF) and 95.5 (NASH) have joined forces to bring a star-studded lineup of Country music hitmakers to the annual “Country Kick-Off” live concert to CMA Fest Week in Nashville.

Celebrating over ten years, “Country Kick-Off” will be held Tuesday (June 6) in downtown Nashville at the newest rooftop stage with stunning skyline views, Skydeck on Broadway. Country stars Brett Young, Scotty McCreery, Russell Dickerson and Morgan Evans will perform, with acoustic sets by Tenille Arts, Jordan Harvey, Erin Kinsey and HunterGirl.

Krista Hayes, Director of Promotions and Marketing, Cumulus Media said: “This is sure to be the party of ALL PARTIES! If locals haven’t secured their tickets already – they should because YES, this show is for YOU NASHVILLE! A very special thank you to our friends at Broken Bow Records, Big Machine Records, Triple Tigers, Warner and Reviver. Without your support, we would not be able to host this very special show in the heart of Music City for real country music lovers to enjoy. We have a very specific goal here at 103.3 Country and 95.5 NASH ICON: live and local. Touching our listeners with the healing power of music and conversation is what matters to us the most.”

Past “Country Kick-Off” headliners include Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osbourne, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris Janson, Thompson Square, Easton Corbin and many more.

For the first time, the live concert event will be recorded and broadcast across Cumulus Media’s 58 Country radio stations across the US as an exclusive July 4th concert special entitled, Country Music Celebrates Our Country. The special is scheduled to run on every Cumulus Media’s Country station from coast to coast between Saturday (July 1), and Tuesday (July 4).

A portion of ticket sales will benefit Musicians on Call and the W.O. Smith Music School. The doors to the Skydeck open at 6:30 pm CT and you can purchase tickets HERE.