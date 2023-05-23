Report: SoundCloud To Lay Off 8% Of Its Workforce

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — SoundCloud, the DIY music streaming platform, plans to lay off 8% of its global workforce, according to a report in the entertainment trade publication Variety.

Per Variety, the layoff is expected to affect about 40 SoundCloud team members and follows a much more extensive workforce reduction of about 20% that took place in August 2022.

SoundCloud CEO Eliah Seton broke the news to staff in an internal email which Variety obtained.

“Ultimately, I take accountability for this decision and will carry that with me every day,” Seton wrote. “Most importantly, we are absolutely determined to treat everyone with the utmost respect and manage this process in as generous a manner as possible.”

Seton went on to describe the staff reduction as “challenging” but stated that the decision was important for the company’s future.

“This is difficult news to absorb. Given our sensitivity to mental health and well-being, there are extensive resources for any SoundClouder needing additional support during this time. I encourage you to visit our Opus Page for Wellness & Wellbeing or reach out to your People Team Partner as necessary,” Seton added.