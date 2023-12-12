Lindsey Stirling, Bonnie McIntosh, And Melinda Newman Among The 2024 She Rocks Awards Honorees

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN) announced the full list of honorees for the 2024 She Rocks Awards, including Lindsey Stirling, Bonnie McIntosh, Holly G, Lindsay Love-Bivens, Melinda Newman and Jamie Deering.

The lineup for the 2024 edition of the event also includes Debbie Gibson, Laura Karpman, Britt Lightning, Kelsy Karter, and Sylvia Massy, while Susanna Hoffs and AIJIA have been announced as the co-hosts for the event.

The 12th annual live awards show, which recognizes women who stand out as innovators and role models in the music industry, will take place on Thursday, January 25, at the Anaheim Convention Center Ballroom in Los Angeles, during the annual NAMM Conference.

The 2024 She Rocks Awards is sponsored by NAMM (presenting), PRS Guitars, Positive Grid, Monster Energy, Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Foundation, Reverb.com, Roland, Boss, Taylor Guitars, Exploration.io, Martin Guitar, Fishman, D’Addario, Ernie Ball, Freeman, Shure, Berklee Online, M.A.C Cosmetics, 108 Rock Star Guitars, Sennheiser, Seymour Duncan, D’Angelico, Earthquaker Devices, WRiiG, dw Drums, Cuccio, DiGiCo, Guitar Girl Magazine, The Hollywood Times, Music Connection, AXS TV and more.

The She Rocks Awards will be live-streamed by AXS TV, Spin magazine and NAMM.

The full She Rocks Awards lineup for 2024

Honorees

• Debbie Gibson – Multi-platinum chart-topping pop artist and Broadway star

• Lindsey Stirling – Ground-breaking electronic violinist, dancer, and artist

• Bonnie McIntosh – Keyboarder. Noise maker. Head banger. [Post Malone, Halsey, Kehlani, Selena Gomez] Roland Artist.

• Britt Lightning – Lead guitarist for the all-female Platinum selling ’80s rock band Vixen and the Musical Director at Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp

• Kelsy Karter – Australian singer, songwriter, musician and the frontwoman of Kelsy Karter & The Heroines

• Sylvia Massy – Multi-platinum producer for Tool, System of a Down, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more, and best-selling author

• Laura Karpman – GRAMMY and Oscar Award-winning film composer and the first female Governor in the Music Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

• Holly G – writer and Founder of the Black Opry and Black Opry Records

• Jamie Deering – CEO of Deering Banjos

• Melinda Newman – Billboard’s Executive Editor for the West Coast and Nashville

• Lindsay Love-Bivens – Artist and Community Relations Manager for Taylor Guitars

Co Hosts:

• Susanna Hoffs – Co-founder and frontwoman for The Bangles, solo artist and author

• AIJIA – artist, songwriter, vocal producer and performer. (Selena Gomez, Anderson .Paak, Mimi Webb, Rachel Platten.)

Opening Act:

• Jimena Fosado – International touring guitarist and PRS Guitars artist