Nathaniel Marro Named As NITO’s First Managing Director

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) announced the hire of Nathaniel Marro who will serve as its first Managing Director.

In his new role, Marro will oversee the expansion of NITO and its role as the leading advocate for independent management and talent agencies, as well as their independent clients.

No stranger to NITO, Marro previously spearheaded NITO’s Ticketing Taskforce, leading the organization’s efforts to reform the ticketing industry, alongside other stakeholders such as the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and the Fix The Tix Coalition, as well as millions of fans.

“When the board decided we would hire a Managing Director and our first employee, there was only one person that any of us thought of – Nathaniel Marro,” said newly-elected NITO President Jack Randall of The Kurland Agency. “Hiring Nathaniel was the first thing I did as President of NITO, and I have no doubt that he will do an incredible job as our new Managing Director.”

“I am extremely excited to be named NITO’s first Managing Director,” shares Nathaniel. “The pandemic brought a lot of the challenges of this business to light but also brought together a lot of new voices ready to collaborate and fix these issues. I look forward to working closely with NITO President Jack Randall and the Board of Directors to make sure we are a leading voice fighting on behalf of artists and the clients we represent to ensure this industry is a better and safer space for all.“

Before joining NITO after it launched in the early days of the pandemic, Marro worked as an agent with Wayne Forte at Entourage Talent, apart from a brief stint with Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Management, handling their social media, tour marketing, and fan club.

He has also played a role in the advocacy efforts of the NYC-based Music Workers Alliance, including their work to get musicians access to over $200 million in State funding in New York and their contribution to the $150 million New York City Artist Corps program.

He began his career as a full-time musician, after attending McGill University in Montreal in Jazz Performance and performing at the Montreal Jazz Festival.