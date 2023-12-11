Oak View Group Partners With Family Entertainment Holdings

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue development, management, and advisory company Oak View Group announced it has taken a stake in Family Entertainment Holdings (FEH), one of the leading producers of family-friendly live entertainment.

Through a key partnership with toy maker Mattel, FEH produces content such as Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, billed as a toys-to-life extravaganza featuring Mattel’s Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, as well as FEH’s Magic of Lights, an outdoor, drivable holiday lights drive-through experience that also connects with popular Mattel IP such as Barbie.

For 2024, the Magic of Lights will take place at 25 locations around the U.S., for a total of 1,250 event nights, while Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is currently booked for 108 events in the U.S. and abroad for 349 total performances.

“This strategic investment in Family Entertainment Holdings marks an exciting chapter for Oak View Group,” said OVG Chief Operating Officer (COO) Francesca Bodie. “We see enormous potential in FEH’s family-oriented live events, including Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Magic of Lights. The global growth they are already experiencing aligns seamlessly with our vision for creating unparalleled entertainment experiences. We look forward to the collaborative opportunities this partnership brings, both for OVG and our Alliance venues.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Oak View Group as a strategic partner in Family Entertainment Holdings. This investment is a testament to the success we’ve achieved in delivering high-quality family entertainment experiences. With OVG’s support, we aim to further expand our reach, create innovative content, and enhance our sponsorship efforts. Eric Cole, COO of FEH, and I are excited about the growth opportunities ahead,” added Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Holdings.