Rising Country Stars Ole 60 Sign With UTA

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the signing of the rising country act Ole 60 for worldwide representation in all areas of their career.

Comprised of Aden Wood, Ryan Laslie, Jacob Ty Young, Colby Clark, Dustin “Catfish” Fuqua, and Jarrett Davis, Ole 60 has been making waves on the country charts with their indie southern sound.

Recent successes include their latest EP three twenty four which landed at the top of the Country Albums chart on Apple and recently had the No. 1 Spotify US Viral 50 Single with their song “smoke & a light.”

The band has also been announced as the direct support for Dylan Gossett’s upcoming No Better Time Tour dates in St. Paul, Chicago, and Nashville. They will also support Charles Wesley Godwin for five of his upcoming shows in addition to opening for him at Bulls, Bands & Barrells in Reading, PA.

As well, the band has been announced for the lineup for the Grind City Music Festival on April 6th in Memphis.

Ole 60 will continue to be represented by Whale Tale Management’s Davis Danziger, Wales Toney, and Ty Little and lawyer Matt Cottingham.