Bandsintown Adds Waitlist To Gather Fan Contact Info On Sold-Out Shows

(Hypebot) — Musicians seldom have access to the contact information of fans who buy tickets to their shows, but Bandsintown has just added a tool to their growing toolkit that rights that wrong.

Any artist with a free Bandsintown For Artist account can contact fans who followed them on Bandsintown or RSVP’d to show using a widget on their own site, directly on Bandsintown.com, via a Smart Link, or through their partnerships with Spotify, Apple, Shazam, and more.

Now, when a show is sold out, the Bandsintown event’s RSVP button on the Widget and Smart Link automatically changes to a Waitlist button to encourage fans to sign up and be notified if more tickets become available. By clicking the Waitlist button, fans will be directed to an opt-in page where they can share their email addresses.

Fans who sign up are added to the event’s RSVP list and can be messaged about ticket availability or to encourage them to avoid scalpers by using face-value ticket exchanges like Cash or Trade. They also become Followers who will automatically receive future event alerts.

Find more info on Bandsintown For Artist’s Waitlist feature here.

Bruce Houghton