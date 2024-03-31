City Winery Announces New Las Vegas Venue – The Barrel

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess)—This innovative and unprecedented music venue is a strategic dream collaboration that will combine unique venue design with next-generation technology from a variety of Elon Musk’s Companies, including Tesla, Tesla Solar Panels, Tesla Powerwall Batteries, and the Boring Company, unveiling point-to-point transportation from the Airport to the Barrel.

City Winery founder Michael Dorf explains, “Imagine if Elon wanted to build the ideal concert venue that was acoustically perfect, incorporated the ultimate in hospitality and modern wine distribution, and was beyond 100% carbon neutral, but put more energy back into the grid—well, this is what we are announcing today.”

Let’s start with arriving at Las Vegas International Airport, where guests will be invited to Terminal X, the new transportation hub connected to a series of tunnels to support the all-electric, zero-emissions VIP transportation system. Each mini-bus resembles a barrel shape and holds 8 people comfortably for their 75-second ride directly to the venue. They are greeted in the VIP lobby and escorted to one of more than 150 vertical tunnels resembling an elevator to your seat.

The Barrel is twice the size of the recently opened Sphere with 35,000 seats, has 3x the high-resolution screens and 4x as many speakers designed by Meyer Sound and is already 5x over budget. Remarkably, one feels as if every seat is in the front row. While the electrical consumption of the venue is approximately 45-kilowatt hours per month, the new Tesla Solar Panels on the exterior, disguised as real wood, will generate 150-kilowatt hours per month, putting more electricity back into the grid. The Tesla Garage next door offers free power to any of the 3000 spaces reserved for concertgoers. No gas cars are allowed in the exclusive garage.

In a scientific breakthrough in the City Winery labs and the Boring Company’s micro tube division, the venue will unveil a giant wine, beer and tequila tap with the infrastructure providing taps at every seat. Using the “MytapApp” one simply orders their glass, and from a system of over 180 miles of ¼ inch food-grade tubes, the perfect pours arrive instantly. Using a system that cleans while sending argon gas “micro-barrels” to push the beverages, there is zero transmission loss in the lines from a central refrigeration hub. Under the Barrel X is a 100,000-square-foot cellar where the actual barrels are stored and moved into pressurized stainless steel. Under the cellar is a 100,000-square-foot winery and distribution center. The beer is a collaboration with the Las Vegas Brewing Company, and the tequila is in red wine barrels in a partnership with Calirosa.

In today’s announcement, Mr. Dorf stated, “Some might say it’s foolish, but this new venue certainly takes the concert and hospitality industry into the 22nd century. It is by no means disrespecting the newly opened Sphere in Las Vegas. I recently saw U2 there, and it was a remarkable, next-level experience, and I applaud Jim Dolan and the entire MSG team.” But Dorf & Musk are trying to do something different with the Barrel. While already over budget at press time, the team hopes to make up some of the deficit with electric donations. The Tesla parking garage will allow fans to donate some power from their cars back to the grid in a program called “Philanthrotricity.” Details of this program are still to be announced.

Set to open the Barrel with dates in 2025 is a special tribute to Crosby, Stills, and Nash featuring an unprecedented trio of voices of Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Jeff Tweady. Special surprise guest Neil Young is confirmed for the opening week. Ticketing will be fully dynamic fan-generated market-level blockchain NFTs, which are on sale today at www.TheBarrelLasVegas.com. Tickets for the opening week are already trading at $30,000 each.

April Fools?