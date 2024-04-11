The Jonas Brothers Postpone Their European Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Jonas Brothers announced the postponement of the upcoming European leg of their “Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour” citing unforeseen scheduling conflicts.

The tour, which was originally intended to kick off in May but the European segment, will now start on September 9th at SSE Arena in Belfast and wrap on October 16 at Krakow’s Tauron Arena.

In a joint statement, the Jonas Brothers did not provide any details about the reason for the cancellation but hinted that some upcoming projects led to the rescheduled dates.

“We have shifted the European dates to later this year and that is only because we have some exciting projects that we are excited to share with you at a later point. Our European fans, we love you and can’t wait to see you. It’s been long overdue and we are so excited to play these shows later this year in the fall. So make sure to hold on to your tickets. We will have more information to come, but we cannot wait to see you. Thank you for all your support over all these years” the Jonas Brothers said.

According to the band, all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

The New dates are:

Mon Sept 9 – Belfast – SSE Arena

Tue Sept 10 – Dublin – 2Arena

Thurs Sept 12 – Manchester – CO-OP Live

Fri Sept 13 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

Sun Sept 15 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena

Mon Sept 16 – London – The O2 Arena

Tue Sept 17 – London – The O2 Arena

Fri Sept 20 – Munich – Olymphiahalle

Sun Sept 22 – Vienna – Stadthalle

Tue Sept 24 – Milan – Forum

Thurs Sept 26 – Barcelona – Paulu Sant Jordi

Sat Sept 28 – Lyon – LDLC Arena

Sun Sept 29 – Zurich – Hallenstadion

Tue Oct 1 – Antwerp – Sportpaleis

Wed Oct 2 – Cologne – Lanxess Arena

Thurs Oct 3 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

Sun Oct 6 – Oslo – Spektrum

Tue Oct 8 – Copenhagen – Royal Arena

Wed Oct 9 – Hamburg – Barclaycard Arena

Sun Oct 13 – Paris – Accor Arena

Tue Oct 15 – Prague – O2 Arena

Wed Oct 16 – Krakow – Tauron Arena