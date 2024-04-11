The Jonas Brothers Postpone Their European Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Jonas Brothers announced the postponement of the upcoming European leg of their “Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour” citing unforeseen scheduling conflicts.
The tour, which was originally intended to kick off in May but the European segment, will now start on September 9th at SSE Arena in Belfast and wrap on October 16 at Krakow’s Tauron Arena.
In a joint statement, the Jonas Brothers did not provide any details about the reason for the cancellation but hinted that some upcoming projects led to the rescheduled dates.
“We have shifted the European dates to later this year and that is only because we have some exciting projects that we are excited to share with you at a later point. Our European fans, we love you and can’t wait to see you. It’s been long overdue and we are so excited to play these shows later this year in the fall. So make sure to hold on to your tickets. We will have more information to come, but we cannot wait to see you. Thank you for all your support over all these years” the Jonas Brothers said.
According to the band, all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates.
The New dates are:
Mon Sept 9 – Belfast – SSE Arena
Tue Sept 10 – Dublin – 2Arena
Thurs Sept 12 – Manchester – CO-OP Live
Fri Sept 13 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro
Sun Sept 15 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena
Mon Sept 16 – London – The O2 Arena
Tue Sept 17 – London – The O2 Arena
Fri Sept 20 – Munich – Olymphiahalle
Sun Sept 22 – Vienna – Stadthalle
Tue Sept 24 – Milan – Forum
Thurs Sept 26 – Barcelona – Paulu Sant Jordi
Sat Sept 28 – Lyon – LDLC Arena
Sun Sept 29 – Zurich – Hallenstadion
Tue Oct 1 – Antwerp – Sportpaleis
Wed Oct 2 – Cologne – Lanxess Arena
Thurs Oct 3 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome
Sun Oct 6 – Oslo – Spektrum
Tue Oct 8 – Copenhagen – Royal Arena
Wed Oct 9 – Hamburg – Barclaycard Arena
Sun Oct 13 – Paris – Accor Arena
Tue Oct 15 – Prague – O2 Arena
Wed Oct 16 – Krakow – Tauron Arena