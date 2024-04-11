WOMEX Celebrates 30 Years

MANCHESTER, UK (VIP-NEWS) — As the global world music community anticipates the milestone 30th-anniversary edition of WOMEX, the Music Expo, excitement mounts with the announcement of a special offer and the selection of Manchester, UK, as the host city for this prestigious event.

Scheduled to take place from October 23 to 27, 2024 in Manchester, WOMEX promises a five-day celebration of music, culture, and industry networking.

Piranha Arts, the organizers behind WOMEX, have unveiled a special offer dubbed “CelebRate” in honor of the expo`s 30th anniversary.

For a limited time only, music professionals can avail themselves of a special anniversary rate, offering a 30 euro discount on the Smart Rate registration package. This exclusive offer is available until Friday, May 3, 2024.

Manchester, renowned as the `capital of the North`, has been chosen as the backdrop for this milestone event. With its rich history of innovation, iconic music scene, and passionate community of artists and music enthusiasts, Manchester embodies the spirit of creativity and diversity that WOMEX celebrates.

Registrations for WOMEX 24 are now open, offering a comprehensive five-day package that includes access to the entire program.