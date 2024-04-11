Maggie Rogers Announces Her First Arena Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers announced the details of “THE DON’T FORGET ME TOUR, PART II” her first-ever arena run.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off at Austin’s Moody Center on October 10th and extends through November 2nd when Rogers is slated to perform at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The run includes shows in major markets such as New York City (Madison Square Garden), Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum; and Chicago’s United Center.

The tour follows a summer run of festival and amphitheater shows that includes performances at Red Rocks, Merriweather Post Pavilion, and FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park among others.

Rogers is touring in support of her third studio album, Don’t Forget Me which dropped on Thursday. To mark the occasion, Rogers will host ‘Box Office Week’ a week-long series of promotional activities that include pop-up events, special shows taking place over the course of the week at intimate venues in four U.S. cities and a new round of in-person ticketing.

“On the last album, Surrender, I decided to go old school and sell tickets in person in an effort to reduce fees, combat bots, and get tickets directly into the hands of fans,” explains Maggie. “That process was so fun, this year I’m hosting ‘Box Office Week,’ where I’ve set some special prices for fans who want to come purchase tickets in person. Here’s how it’s going to work… from April 13th to April 20th, in every city where I’m playing an arena this fall, you can go to the local box office to choose your seats and buy your ticket for a special in-person price. You can find all the exact information for your city HERE. In NYC, Philly, Boston, and Chicago, I’m going to be in person selling tickets directly to you at the box office. After the box office day festivities, I’ll be playing a show that very same night in those four cities where me and my band will perform Don’t Forget Me for the very first time.”

“THE DON’T FORGET ME TOUR, PART II”

10/09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10/17 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/22 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/25 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

10/29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10/30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

11/01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

11/02 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum