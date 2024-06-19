Danny Wimmer Presents Announces 2025 Festival Information For Welcome To Rockville & Sonic Temple

OHIO/FLORIDA (CelebrityAccess) – Following the 2024 record-breaking attendance, Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) has officially announced the dates for the 2025 editions of Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville. With unprecedented turnout and a continued promise to deliver stellar rock experiences, these festivals are set to be even bigger next year.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

Dates: May 8-11, 2025

Location: Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Passes: On sale later this summer. Sign up for early access HERE.

In May 2024, Sonic Temple drew over 130,000 fans, featuring 130 bands across four stages. This expansion solidified Sonic Temple’s reputation as “the Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America.” The festival’s success was lauded by the Columbus Dispatch for its “cross-generational lineup that emphasized musical diversity.”

Chamie McCurry, General Manager of DWP, expressed pride: “We’re thrilled to announce that this year’s Sonic Temple was the most attended in its history, drawing over 130,000 fans to the Historic Crew Stadium—the birthplace of rock festivals in America. With 96% of attendees eager to recommend the festival to friends and family, it’s clear we’ve hit a high note,” McCurry said. “As we look toward Sonic Temple 2025, we’re committed to elevating the experience, further cementing its status as the Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America.”

Welcome To Rockville

Dates: May 15-18, 2025

Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

Passes: Early Bird General Admission, VIP, and Camping passes go on sale to the public on Monday (June 24) at Noon ET HERE.

The 2024 edition of Welcome To Rockville set a new benchmark, attracting over 200,000 attendees and featuring 150 bands across five stages. CBS12 in West Palm Beach hailed it as “one of the largest and most iconic rock festivals in the world.”

McCurry noted, “As we reflect on this year’s Welcome To Rockville, we’re thrilled to announce that not only did we break festival records for North America, but also for Danny Wimmer Presents, with an incredible attendance of over 200,000 fans across four days. This monumental achievement showcases the unwavering passion and energy of the rock community. Looking ahead, we’re excited to invite everyone to join us again at the World Center of Rock for Welcome To Rockville 2025. We’re committed to making next year’s festival even bigger and better, setting new standards for live music events and creating unforgettable experiences for our fans.”

Early Bird and Presale Details

General Sale: June 24, 2024, at Noon ET.

Daytona Owner’s Club Renewal: June 20, 2024.

Previous Attendees & Subscribers Presale: June 21, 2024.

Payment Plans: Passes start at $1 or 10% down on layaway (based on cart order value).

Festival Highlights from 2024

Welcome To Rockville

Diverse Attendance: Fans came from all 50 U.S. states and 57 countries, including far-flung locales like Australia, Angola, and Japan.

First-Timers & Veterans: Half of the attendees were experiencing Rockville for the first time, while over 5,000 had attended 10 or more times.

Top Acts: Fans praised performances from Foo Fighters, Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, Limp Bizkit, The Offspring, and Breaking Benjamin.

Discoveries: New favorite artists included Architects, Greta Van Fleet, Wage War, Bad Omens, Kim Dracula, and A Day To Remember.

Local Fun: Beyond the festival, attendees enjoyed Daytona’s beach, boardwalk, Buc-ee’s, mini-golf, and tattoo parlors.

Sonic Temple

International Draw: Fans traveled from all 50 U.S. states and 27 countries, including Andorra, Argentina, and Norway.

Festival Growth: 56% of 2024 attendees were first-timers, while 19% had attended all three years.

Top Acts: Fan favorites included Limp Bizkit, Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, Sleep Token, Breaking Benjamin, and Evanescence.

New Discoveries: Emerging bands like Electric Callboy, Kim Dracula, Sleep Token, Flat Black, Dirty Honey, Nova Twins, and Kittie captivated audiences.

Local Attractions: Attendees also explored German Village, Ohio State University campus, North Market, and the Short North Arts District.

Tech-Friendly: The Sonic Temple app was used by 85% of festival-goers to navigate the event.

As DWP prepares for the 2025 festivals, it is set to build on these successes and continue to offer top-tier rock experiences. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in these iconic festivals’ legacies.