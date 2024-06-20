Mark Chesnutt Cancels Multiple Shows As He Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

(CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Mark Chesnutt announced that he’s canceling his upcoming concerts as he undergoes emergency heart surgery.

Chesnutt announced the news via social media on Wednesday: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows. I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you.”

A rep for Chesnutt elaborated on the situation, noting that the country star experienced health issues related to his heart over the weekend that left him hospitalized on Sunday night. Chesnutt subsequently underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery and the recuperation from the procedure will make it impossible to meet his touring obligations for the immediate future.

Friday, June 21, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was also gearing up to perform at the Canadian country music festival, Dauphin’s Countryfest, on June 30th.

“Dauphin’s Countryfest is extremely saddened to hear the news that we won’t have Mark Chesnutt grace our stage this summer. We continue to send healing vibes to Mark and his family during his recovery. Our team is working diligently to secure another act to add to our wonderful Sunday lineup and will make an announcement as soon as we can,” the festival said in a statement.

Chesnutt, who is 60, was hospitalized in November for an undisclosed but serious health issue and announced at the time that he was canceling upcoming shows while undergoing treatment.

“I’ve made the decision, to take the time to get healthy. I’ll be coming off the road for the next couple of months to concentrate on getting well…..to take care of me, my family and so that I can get back out on the road, to give back to ALL of you, who have shown me unconditional support, care and love throughout my entire career,” Chesnutt shared via social media last November.

He later announced plans to return to touring in February.